Baron Davis Wants to Repeat Knicks Dancing With the Stars History
Former New York Knicks guard Baron Davis is one of the 14 celebrities announced to be on this year's cast of "Dancing With The Stars" on ABC.
Davis joins a long list of former NBA players and Knicks to make his way to the ballroom. Here's a look at how some previous Knicks competed on the reality competition show.
Metta Sandiford-Artest
Back in 2011, Sandiford-Artest (then World Peace) competed on the show during the NBA's impending lockout. He ended up being the first celebrity cut from the competition.
Sandiford-Artest was with the Los Angeles Lakers at the time, but eventually made his way to the Knicks in 2013. He signed a two-year deal with the team, but he only played in 29 games for the first season before he was bought out in February 2014.
Derek Fisher
A few months after Sandiford-Artest left the Knicks, Fisher became the franchise's head coach. He was with the Knicks for two seasons before being fired, but joined the ballroom now that he was free from his duties as New York's head coach.
Fisher competed on the same season as Football Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens, but he was the third celebrity eliminated from the competition.
Charles Oakley
In 2020, Oakley was likely bored at home but received a call to the ballroom to join Dancing With The Stars. The former Knicks forward was retired from basketball for over 15 years, but had the desire to step back into the spotlight.
Unfortunately for Oakley, a Knick of 10 years from 1988-98, he was the first person eliminated from the competition despite Carole Baskin of "Tiger King" fame scoring the same in their two dances.
Iman Shumpert
While the history of former Knicks on the show was egregious, Shumpert hoped to reverse the fortunes upon his appearance in 2021.
Not only did Shumpert best his former Knicks, he went on to win the season, becoming the first NBA player to do so. He beat out talk show host Amanda Kloots, fitness instructor Cody Rigsby and pop star and reality television star JoJo Siwa in the finale.
Now, here's to hoping Davis is more like Shumpert and less like the rest.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!