Knicks Insider Calls Out Draymond Green
The New York Knicks are still reeling from comments made by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green shortly after their game last week at Madison Square Garden.
Green spoke poorly about Karl-Anthony Towns' absence from the game.
"Some would say that he didn't play because Jimmy was in the building, I don't know," Green told co-host Baron Davis on his podcast.
"I saw KAT's pops yesterday at the game and it's always love, I've got made love for the OG. His pops is an incredible man. But yeah, they said KAT ain't playing because Jimmy came into town."
SNY insider Ian Begley has followed the story from the beginning, and he had his two cents to add to the conversation.
"I'm disappointed in Draymond [Green]...he hasn't come out and corrected his mistake, or apologized for the error. To me, that's what you do when you make mistakes," Begley said.
"He's talked a lot about the media - fairly so, the media deserves criticism - but if you're going to be in that space, I think you have to hold yourself accountable."
Green has received a fair share of criticism in regards to the situation, but Towns — the victim in the situation — has taken the high road.
“I choose to approach that with love and not hate. That’s all I really care about,” Towns saidvia Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.
“I hope no one has to go through what I went through and those kids — and what those kids had to go through. Losing a parent is tough."
Towns is expected to be on the court when the Knicks visit the Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, but before that, New York plays against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET.
