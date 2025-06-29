Former Knicks Forward Retires from the NBA
Longtime NBA forward and former New York Knicks player Bojan Bogdanović announced his retirement from the NBA, he announced through his Instagram on Sunday.
The 10-year league veteran averaged 15.6 points across 719 games with six different teams, winning some acclaim as a playoff-ready scorer with the Utah Jazz before playing his most recent basketball with the 2023-24 New York Knicks.
The crafty shooting forward was scoring more than 20 points a night on the lowly Detroit Pistons before the Knicks trade for him midseason as a depth piece in anticipation of their upcoming playoff run, but a left foot injury ended what turned out to be his final season before he could see it through.
He was traded to Brooklyn as part of the return for the Mikal Bridges trade, never suiting up with the Nets before the first NBA team he ever played for waived him on Feb. 20.
Bogdanović had a lot of miles on his tires, taking three years to come over from overseas following his second-round draft selection in 2011. He turned in some impressive accolades before making his transition to America, and he thanked the half-dozen teams he played for alongside his gratitude for the memories he made playing Croatian basketball.
