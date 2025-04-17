Former Knicks Guard Comes Out of Retirement, Joins Big 3
A former New York Knicks guard is set to return to the basketball court, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.
"Four-time NBA All-Star point guard Kemba Walker has reached an agreement to play for @IceCube’s @TheBig3 for the 2025 season, league sources tell me," Haynes tweeted.
Walker, who turns 35 next month, announced his retirement from professional basketball in July following 12 years in the NBA and one overseas.
Walker is perhaps best known for his collegiate career, where he led the UConn Huskies to the national championship in 2011 behind a historic performance in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden that carried into March Madness.
Walker began his career with the Charlotte Bobcats after being the number nine overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He spent most of his career in the Queen City, and he was named to the All-NBA Third Team in his final season with the organization.
He spent two years with the Boston Celtics before signing with the Knicks ahead of the 2021-22 season. He played and started in 37 games for the team, averaging 11.6 points per game.
Walker spent his final season with the Dallas Mavericks before being waived in January 2023.
Now, he is giving the fans another treat by joining the Big 3 for their season this summer.
