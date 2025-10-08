Former Knicks Player Credits Mike Breen for TV Confidence
STAMFORD—It's not often one can tune up at The World's Most Famous Arena, but that's exactly what former New York Knicks point guard Jamal Crawford was able to do as he embarked on a new professional journey.
The sixth man extraordinaire, who spent a quarter of a 20-year NBA career with the Knicks, will be one of the narrators of NBC's return to Association broadcasts this fall. To prepare for that endeavor, Crawford served as a part-time analyst for Knick games on MSG Network, working alongside former NBC voice Mike Breen.
"It was unbelievable. When you work with somebody like Mike Breen, one of the GOATs of the game, it makes it so easy," Crawford told Knicks on SI at an NBA on NBC showcase at network headquarters in Stamford. "You learn so much just watching and paying attention ... I wanted to take the year off, but those Knicks reps were unbelievable, and we were undefeated when Breen and I worked together, which is really cool. Always helps."
Since his lengthy playing career, which began with the Chicago Bulls in 2000 and featured a record-tying three Sixth Man of the Year titles, ended in 2020, Crawford has had a well-traveled broadcasting career, previously working with NBA League Pass, NBA TV, and TNT.
Crawford had planned to take last season off but wound up calling seven games in relief of longtime Knicks color commentator Walt "Clyde" Frazier, who has cut back on road games in recent seasons. As he mentioned, the Knicks won each of those showings, the last being March's double overtime thriller against the Portland Trail Blazers that ended with the victorious buzzer-beater from Mikal Bridges.
Crawford is now one of NBC's primary game analysts, a triumvirate that also includes Vince Carter and another former Knick in Tracy McGrady. NBC is returning to NBA coverage since its famed 13-year run at the turn-of-the-century ended in 2002, when Crawford was but an NBA sophomore.
"I felt like I was built to be with NBC, because I have such great relationships with people that came before me and then the next generation," Crawford said of his next chapter. "I feel like it's my duty to kind of be the bridge of kind of spreading the game. I knew the game would be first. The game is the star at NBC, and that's why I love the decision I made. I'm glad they had an interest and I thought it was perfect."
Crawford's work with MSG prepared him for what's ahead in more ways than one: the Knicks may rival Jalen Brunson's friend Mariska Hargitay in terms of time on the peacock-branded airwaves over the next few months, as they have eight showings on the broadcast network, tied for most in the Association with Dallas. Add the metropolitan allure and it's hardly a shock to see why the Knicks landed the favor of 30 Rock.
"The star power they have, they play an unselfish style of basketball, and they're fun to watch," Crawford said. "They have engaging stars. Brunson is a guy. I've seen kids wearing his jersey, and I'm like, you have the right guy. He's a great guy off the court, [Karl-Anthony Towns] with that same thing. Those two lead the way as superstars. You have Josh Hart, you have OG Anunoby and you have all these unselfish pieces that I think will impact everybody."
