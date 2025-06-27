Knicks Captain Has Surprising Friendship With TV Star
In the New York Knicks system, only one fan lands the privilege of a postgame hug from Jalen Brunson. This is her story.
Actress Mariska Hargitay, best-known for her long-running role as Det. Olivia Benson on the NBC drama "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," spoke about her Knicks fandom during a Thursday appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," gushing about her postgame interactions with her fellow metropolitan captain.
Meyers noted that other Knicks superfans were jealous over the fact that Brunson, a fan of "SVU," only hugs Hargitay after games at Madison Square Garden, a badge that the actress was more than happy to wear.
"I said 'Jalen, bring it in,'" Hargitay said when recalling her first hug with Brunson. "[The Knicks] let me know that Jalen was a big fan [of the show] and I was so flattered and thrilled because I was such a huge fan and I think Jalen sort of grew up on 'SVU.'"
Hargitay further flaunted her relationship with the Brunson family to Meyers, doing her utmost not to blush when she referred to Jalen's father and Knicks assistant coach Rick by his first name. Meyers also produced a photo of Brunson returning the "courtside" favor to Hargitay, as he was a guest at the premiere of "My Mom Jayne," Hargitay's directorial debut which lands on HBO on Friday.
"SVU," which ended its 26th season last month, debuted in 1999, when Brunson was just three years old. Hargitay has appeared in every episode of the series, a spin-off of NBC's "Law & Order" franchise, and her Det. Benson is the only main character to appear in every season.
Brunson spoke about his admiration of Hargitay on an early episode of the "Roommates Show," one where guest, actor, and Hargitay's fellow Knicks superfan Ben Stiller labeled her the "envy" of celebrity row due to her relationship with the point guard. It was proved especially amusing to co-host Josh Hart, who noted that Hargitay even got hugs after Knick losses.
"I've never been like super, super starstruck. I saw her I was like 'oh, s***,'" Brunson said. "The first time we met, it was awesome, we talked and everything."
