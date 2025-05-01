Former Knicks Coach Could Become HC Again
The New York Knicks were coached by Jeff Van Gundy from 1996-2001, and he's was the last person to lead the franchise to the NBA Finals.
In the nearly 25 years since Van Gundy's departure, he has spent most of the time on television as a color commentator, but returned to the bench this season with the Los Angeles Clippers as an assistant on Tyronn Lue's staff.
Lue believes that Van Gundy could find himself as a head coach once again.
“We’ve seen his work before, in New York, in Houston,” Lue said via The Athletic insider Law Murray.
“It all depends on if he wants to do it or not. I would hate to lose him, but he’s the most qualified. Like I said, it’s all up to JVG if he wants to coach and be a head coach again. … (He) changed our defense and our program defensively and brought us some things that we haven’t been accustomed to that’s worked. … He’s great for us. He’d be a great head coach again as well.”
Van Gundy's last head coaching opportunity came with the Houston Rockets from 2003-07, where he led the team to the playoffs in three of four years, but failed to get out of the first round.
Van Gundy would be one of the league's oldest head coaches at 63 year old, but it's clear after this year that the former Knicks boss still has it.
There are a few vacancies around the league that could seek Van Gundy's services, including jobs with the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets, the team he is trying to beat in a first-round playoff series on the Clippers coaching staff.
Van Gundy and the Clippers face the Nuggets in Los Angeles while trailing 3-2 in the series.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!