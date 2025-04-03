Former Knicks' Assistant Playing Major Role in Cavs' Success
The New York Knicks are missing JB in more ways than one.
The continued loss of captain Jalen Brunson has been grating as is but the Knicks have also worked through this season without one of the stabilizers of recent seasons. They ran into him on Wednesday night as Johnnie Bryant and the Cleveland Cavaliers took a 124-105 decision from the Knicks at Rocket Arena.
Cleveland (61-15) has had the number of the Knicks and so many others since Bryant moved from Manhattan's bench to the Forest City's, taking on the same title of associate head coach. In a profile from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Cavalier reps lauded Bryant's impact before the Knicks' latest visit, one that gave Cleveland three wins in as many meetings so far this year.
“That’s a huge plus for us,” head coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Johnnie will yell at [Cavs star Donovan Mitchell] during the game, just absolutely rip him sometimes and I’m like, ‘Jeez, I guess when you are close with somebody you can do that.’"
"Johnnie is like a bright light. He’s like the little brother of [Atkinson], it feels like,” added guard Darius Garland. "He’s always messing around when Kenny is super serious. He always tries to lighten us up a little bit. So it’s super cool. He always brings a little laugh."
In New York, Bryant was well-regarded for his work with the Knicks' veterans. Julius Randle, for example, frequently credited Bryant for getting him back on track after a tough 2021-22 season and Bryant's pervious work with Mitchell in Utah made him an obvious target of Cleveland's after the six-time All-Star inked a long-term deal.
Though Garland said that Bryant was "locked in" for the Knicks' visit, Bryant himself insisted that there has been nothing personal in renewed rivalry with New York, calling it "friendly competition" as the teams do battle atop the Eastern Conference. Bryant even cherished his role in the ongoing metropolitan basketball revival, one that is set to make its third consecutive playoff appearance.
"In this business you always got to be ready for other opportunities," Bryant told Bondy. "My time in New York was great. Learned a lot from [head coach Tom Thibodeau]. [Team president] Leon [Rose] and [executive vice president William Wesley] were great. [Owner James] Dolan was great to me and my family. It’s definitely a time I’ll always remember.”
The Knick have one more meeting scheduled against Bryant's Cavaliers, who come to Madison Square Garden on April 11. It may be one of Bryant's final showings as an assistant coach: Bryant previously interviewed for the Detroit Pistons' vacancy eventually filled by J.B. Bickerstaff and should be one of the top assistants sought after at the next coaching cycle.
