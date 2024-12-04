Former Knicks All-Star Could Be Surprising Trade Target
Julius Randle was once the face of New York Knicks basketball in the early 2020s, helping lead New York to the postseason for multiple seasons. In October, the Knicks took a huge risk and traded him and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns.
Towns has been a force in New York, holding his title as one of the best centers in the NBA with the Knicks sitting as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference
As for Randle and the Timberwolves, the same cannot be said. Minnesota is off to an ugly 10-10 after making the Western Conference Finals just six months prior. The team currently sits at the 11th seed in the conference, which wouldn't even qualify for the Play-In Tournament.
The NBA trade market is expected to be highly lucrative this season, with plenty of teams selling assets. Randle could be a surprising player in the mix as his struggles with the Timberwolves continue. The 30-year-old is averaging 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
Those stats look impressive on the surface, but Randle hasn't had the same effect in Minnesota so far as he had in New York. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards criticized his team after a 115-104 loss to the Sacramento Kings last week, according to Phil Ervin of The Associated Press.
“I think it’s we soft as (heck) as a team, internally,” Edwards said. “Not to the other team, but internally, we soft."
"We can’t talk to each other. Just a bunch of little kids. Just like we playing with a bunch of little kids. Everybody, the whole team. We just can’t talk to each other. And we’ve got to figure it out, because we can’t go down this road.”
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes recently gave five early predictions for the 2024-25 NBA trade season, and Randle was mentioned as a target for other teams. Hughes predicted that Minnesota would "aggressively shop" the three-time All-Star.
"Everyone on Minnesota's roster is culpable for the team's disappointing start, but Randle's difficulty fitting into his new role and inexcusably poor defense make him an obvious trade candidate," Hughes wrote. "If you also believe the Wolves simply wanted the financial flexibility his contract provides (Randle can become a free agent via player option this summer), his dispensability is even clearer."
"The Wolves' defensive decline has been a focal point this season, but their work on that end is just fine as long as Randle is off the floor. They allow 115.7 points per 100 possessions with him in the game and 104.2 when he's on the bench."
Former Knick Donte DiVincenzo was also rumored to be on the trade market, but it's since been reported that the Timberwolves are adamant about keeping him.
It would be a horrible look for the Timberwolves to trade one of their core players immediately after acquiring him. However, Randle's ball-dominant playstyle has negatively affected the team, and for that reason, he could be on the move before spending a full season in Minnesota.
