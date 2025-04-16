Former Knicks Center Announces Retirement
As the NBA Playoffs prepare to get underway, one former New York Knicks reserve has ended his professional playing career.
Former Knicks reserve Kyle O'Quinn has announced his retirement, sharing the news through a post on his Instagram page. O'Quinn played eight NBA seasons, including three with the Knicks (2015-18).
O'Quinn entered the league as the 49th overall pick in the 2012 draft out of Norfolk State, chosen by the Orlando Magic. He came to the Knicks in a July 2015 trade that involved draft picks and cash considerations. He averaged 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in a Knicks uniform, primarily serving as a reserve.
Though O'Quinn left the team under less than ideal circumstances (telling Charlie Clifford on WISH-TV that he "wanted to play for something more than next year’s draft" upon signing with the Indiana Pacers in 2018), it's clear that O'Quinn cherished his metropolitan tenure. O'Quinn's post commemorating his retirement featured photos from his Knicks tenure, as well as his recent visit to Madison Square Garden, where he took in the Knicks' April 8 clash against the Boston Celtics.
"Basketball is over," O'Quinn wrote in the accompanying caption. "Grateful for the journey, the memories, and the people who have been a part of it all. This next chapter is all about giving back and helping shape the future of the game that gave me more than I could ever ask for."
O'Quinn is a Queens native and previously attended the Campus Magnet Complex, where he originally sought to play football. He played that into a scholarship offer from Norfolk State, where he still stands as the program's leader in blocks and rebounds since 2009. Under O'Quinn's watch, the Spartans reached their first NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament in 2012, where they pulled off a shocking upset of second-ranked Missouri as a No. 15 seed in the opening round.
In addition to the Knicks, Magic, and Pacers, O'Quinn also took the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers. More recently, O'Quinn played professionally in Turkey, France, and China, with his last minutes coming in 2023.
In retirement, O'Quinn will return to Norfolk State, where he'll serve as the executive director of athletic advancement. The Spartans once again won the MEAC conference title and advanced to another NCAA Tournament, where they faced eventual national champion Florida in the opening round.
