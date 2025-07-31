Former Knicks Forward Predicted to Sign With Rival
Former New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa remains a free agent nearly a month after players were allowed to negotiate with other teams.
Achiuwa should find a new team soon, but the 2020 first-round pick doesn't have many options.
One team that could sign Achiuwa is the Miami Heat, who selected him in 2020 with the No. 20 overall pick.
"The New York Knicks have signaled that they won't bring Precious Achiuwa back after signing Guerschon Yabusele as a free-agent frontcourt talent this NBA offseason. Achiuwa, who has averaged 7.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game over the last two seasons with the Knicks, can be a serviceable big man on many teams' benches," Clutch Points insider Brett Siegel wrote.
"One team that could still use some frontcourt help this offseason is the Miami Heat. Not only does this fit make sense because Achiuwa can play behind Bam Adebayo and improve his all-around game, but the former Knicks big man recently purchased a two-bedroom condo in South Beach."
"Miami has an open roster spot, and they can sign Achiuwa without crossing their first-apron hard cap."
Achiuwa, 26, played one season with the Heat before being traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade in the summer of 2021. Achiuwa spent parts of three seasons north of the border before being involved in the OG Anunoby blockbuster with the Knicks.
After spending the end of the 2023-24 season with the Knicks, Achiuwa signed a one-year deal to stay with New York. However, it doesn't appear like that will happen again with Yabusele joining the team.
A return to the Heat would make sense for Achiuwa, giving him the opportunity to settle some unfinished business with the franchise that gave him his start in the NBA.
