Former Knicks Forward Signs With Eastern Conference Rival
Former New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa has a new home.
Earlier this month, the Miami Heat inquired about signing him and ESPN insider Shams Charania confirmed that they have signed him to a contract just ahead of training camp.
"Free agent C/F Precious Achiuwa has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. A reunion for the Heat's No. 20 pick in the 2020 NBA draft after productive stints in New York and Toronto," Charania tweeted.
Achiuwa was recently ranked No. 2 on Pincus' list of bargain free agents ahead of Thomas Bryant, who just signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"After playing a bit part for the Knicks, Precious Achiuwa has been linked to the Miami Heat this offseason. He's still young at 26, has bouncy legs and isn't afraid of physical play. The knock is that he's positionally a 6'8" center — not quite big enough while lacking an outside shot to punish larger opponents," Pincus wrote.
"Achiuwa's three-point shooting peaked in 2021-22 with the Toronto Raptors, hitting 35.9 percent on 2.1 attempts. His volume and efficiency have only diminished. But for a team that needs a physical, mobile big who isn't spreading the floor, Achiuwa is a solid option."
Last season with the Knicks, Achiuwa averaged 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 57 appearances with the team. He came to New York as part of the trade that also sent OG Anunoby to the Big Apple from the Toronto Raptors.
Achiuwa signed a $6 million contract with the Knicks last summer, but adding Guerschon Yabusele from the Philadelphia 76ers made his role in New York obsolete.
The Knicks liked Achiuwa, but they know adjustments have to be made in order to win a championship and that just so happens to be one that they need to make.
Now, Achiuwa gets an opportunity to return to his previous NBA home with the Heat, where he will have a chance to compete for playing time in a frontcourt rotation that features All-Star Bam Adebayo, second-year pro Kel'el Ware and Serbian forward Nikola Jovic among others.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!