Knicks Free Agent Draws Interest From Familiar Face
One New York Knicks free agent could take his talents (back) to South Beach.
Per a report from Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, the Miami Heat has looked into re-adding Precious Achiuwa to their roster to assist with their deteriorating paint depth. Achiuwa, still a free agent after working through his first full season with the Knicks, began his career as a Miami first-round draft pick in 2020, chosen 20th overall out of Memphis.
Winderman notes that the Heat, fresh off an immediate first-round ousting in the most recent NBA Playoffs, is facing a question in the interior: listed starting center Bam Adebayo wants to advance beyond the paint while Kel'el Ware and Vlad Goldin remain young projects.
The 25-year-old Achiuwa, standing at 6-8 and 243 lbs., would certainly help in those areas, though Winderman notes that no move is imminent, as Miami is trying to stay out of the restrictive second apron as it seeks to get back into the conference's elite.
The Heat traded Achiuwa to the Toronto Raptors after his first NBA tour in a deal that sent Kyle Lowry back stateside. Achiuwa was then included in the Knicks deal that also acquired OG Anunoby from Ontario and he would finish out his rookie contract on a high note during New York's run to the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals, serving as an interior depth star while tenured big man Mitchell Robinson was ailing.
Achiuwa was welcomed back to Manhattan on a one-year deal but struggled to maintain the pace he set the year prior, his progress partly stifled by a preseason injury that kept him off the floor until early December. He ended the year with averages of 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 57 appearances but was more or less removed from the New York rotation during the playoffs, appearing in just eight games and averaging less than five minutes.
It doesn't appear that there's room for an Achiuwa reunion in Manhattan, which can only offer one more free agent a veteran's minimum contract: Karl-Anthony Towns is obviously the undisputed top man in the starting five while Robinson is joined by further interior depth in the form of ex-Philadelphia 76er Guerschon Yabusele.
