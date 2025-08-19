Former Knicks Guard Due For Big Payday
It's been 18 months since the New York Knicks traded Quentin Grimes to the Detroit Pistons.
Since then, Grimes has bounced around the league from the Pistons to the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers, where he now is a restricted free agent that's unsigned for the upcoming season. Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the 76ers will sign Grimes to a four-year, $67 million contract before he reports to training camp.
"Of the four notable restricted free agents remaining on the open market, Quentin Grimes' negotiations with his incumbent Philadelphia 76ers remain the biggest mystery," Favale wrote.
"The absence of a deal — and concretely reported price point — suggests the two sides are far apart. That could pave the way for a "signs-the-qualifying-offer" situation.
"The Sixers don't have the durable infrastructure to mismanage a breakout asset. Grimes, 25, clearly doesn't have any suitors to leverage against them, and accepting the qualifying offer poses all sorts of risks. Chief among them: Seeing his role severely compromised by a healthier depth chart this coming season that torpedoes his market value next summer.
"This dance between player and team is giving off an air of inevitability. Grimes and the Sixers will reach a multi-year agreement, with some team flexibility, that guarantees him a notch above mid-level-exception money."
Grimes Could Sign With Knicks Rival
Grimes was always viewed as an exciting talent for the Knicks since he was taken in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft out of Houston.
He grew with the Knicks each season, which has led him to this point in his career. Restricted free agency can be scary for a player like Grimes, who hasn't had much stability over the past two seasons.
However, Grimes' patience and hard work could soon pay off as the 76ers consider signing him to a new contract.
Should he sign with the Sixers, Grimes will face off against his former team at the start of the preseason when the Knicks head to Abu Dhabi for a pair of exhibition games against their Atlantic Division rival.
