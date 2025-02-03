Knicks Reveal Injury Timeline for OG Anunoby
The New York Knicks had an OK update on OG Anunoby before facing the Houston Rockets on Monday night.
Per Ian Begley of SNY, head coach Tom Thibodeau "believes OG Anunoby had an MRI and that he has a mild foot sprain and is considered day to day." Anunoby was originally listed as questionable for Monday's visit from the Rockets but was eventually ruled out later in the day.
After watching their championship dreams endure a major dent thanks to elbow and hamstring woes for the former Toronto Raptor, the Knicks (32-17) were forced to hold their breath after non-contact pain forced him out of Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Anunoby appeared to hurt himself on a planned drive in the second minute of the second half and immediately made tracks for the Knicks locker room. New York ruled him out for the rest of the game before the third period ended.
Though the Knicks were able to tread water when Anunoby missed over two months last season, at least well enough to remain in contention for the second seed on the Eastern leaderboard until he came back. New York, of course, is highly dependent on its starters and Anunoby has done his part to the tune of 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds to accompany his trademark brand of teancious defense.
Further clarity on Anunoby's status should be revealed when the Knicks engage in the latter half of a back-to-back against his former employers in Ontario on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!