Knicks Star Gives Straight-Forward Response to Hand Injury
KAT got scratched in the New York Knicks' latest postseason showing.
Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals was painful for the Knicks in more ways than one: not only did they drop a 115-93 decision to the Boston Celtics (narrowing their lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven set) but All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns was seen noticeably wincing and grabbing his left (non-shooting) hand at several points of the staging.
Towns played coy in the somber aftermath, repeating the phrase "it is what it is" was queried about the display.
"I just want to do whatever I can to be out there," Towns said in video from SNY. "I'm going to keep finding ways to play, so I ain't tripping."
When asked if he underwent an MRI in the same video, Towns declined to elaborate. "What happens in the this locker room stays in the locker room."
Towns put up a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double in defeat on Saturday, which saw the Knicks fall 1-3 in playoff games at Madison Square Garden this postseason. He shot 5-of-18 from the field but was 10-of-11 at the foul line. This isn't the first time Towns has dealt with handy issues this season, as he briefly missed some brief time with a right thumb sprain.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau was also cryptic when asked about Towns' potential ailment in his own statements but he appeared to be equally unbothered in another video from SNY."
"It's the playoffs and people are going to get hit," Thibodeau said. "You've got to play through things. That's why you do it the entire season. No one's playing 100 percent but you have to understand that you can play well when you're feeling less than your best ... I think the mental toughness part of it is huge."
