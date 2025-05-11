Celtics Coach Defends Harassment of Knicks Center
Despite a plethora of celebrities seated courtside and plenty of NBA All-Stars occupying the hardwood itself, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson was by far the most popular man under Madison Square Garden's roof on Saturday afternoon—for better and worse.
Free throws were anything but free for Robinson, who once again fell victim to the Boston Celtics' "Bewitch-a-Mitch" strategy meant to slow the game to a standstill and expose the center's glaring weakness at the foul line. The Celtics once again hounded Robinson throughout Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal set, sending him to the charity stripe a dozen times.
While the gambit no doubt irks Knicks and maybe basketball purists, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla defended the strategy in the aftermath of a 115-93 green win, which saw Boston continue to harass Robinson, even when the lead inflated to as high as 31 in the second half.
"Just process over results," Mazzulla said in his defense in video from SNY. "You just always stick to the process of what you think gives you the best chance to win on that possession and to win in that game."
Knicks fans need no reminder of Robinson's issues with singles: after Saturday, Robinson is shooting less than 30 percent from the foul line. Boston has employed the strategy to get Robinson's formidable defense and rebounding prowess off the floor and the Knicks have had to more or less play along thanks to foul trouble for starting center Karl-Anthony Towns.
Robinson previously hinted that he was flattered by the Celtics' attention but expressed noticeable frustration as singles success rate dwindled further, the feeling peaking when he airballed a try in the first half. To their credit, Knicks fans never showed any disdain for Robinson and the free throws he did make drew the loudest cheers of an otherwise dreary afternoon.
Knicks captain Jalen Brunson said all Knicks have a part to play in helping Robinson recover from the experience, saying that would focus on "encouraging" the center as they look to protect the 2-1 lead they have left in the best-of-seven series.
"It's a tough position to be on, especially mentally," Brunson said in video from SNY. "But you've got to encourage. We're going to have each other's back, regardless. No matter what happens, we're going to win together, we're going to lose together. We're going to go through that together."
