Former Knicks Center Praises Tom Thibodeau
There may not be a single player in the NBA that knows New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau better than Taj Gibson.
Gibson, who currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets, was part of the Knicks last season and also played under Thibodeau while with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.
After the two teams met on Black Friday, Gibson spoke about Thibodeau and what makes him a special coach.
“Yeah, he really puts the work in," Gibson said h/t Posting and Toasting. "He’s always in the gym, always watching film. I’m sure, for instance, even when he’s in the hotel, he’s doing movements in the hotel to try to emulate what’s going to happen with the screen and roll. He’s one of those gurus. He really pays attention to detail.”
Thibodeau has put in a lot of work to get to where he has gotten today. As a former Coach of the Year, the Knicks are in good hands as they pursue the franchise's first title in over 50 years.
Part of what has made the Knicks successful this season is Thibodeau's offensive scheme. The Knicks currently have the best offensive rating in the NBA at 121.1, and that's a major testament to Thibodeau.
“It comes down to the players at the end of the day," Gibson said in regards to Thibodeau's offensive scheme. "You can throw in different offenses, but the players have to be the ones that are running the offense and making the right plays. They’ve got guys that are making the right plays.”
Thibodeau and the Knicks will look to maintain the league's best offense when they face off against the Orlando Magic in the Emirates NBA Cup. Tipoff for the game is set for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.
