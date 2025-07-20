Former Center Named Greatest Knicks Player Ever
It's been a quarter of a century since the New York Knicks had Patrick Ewing on the roster, but his impact on the franchise is still felt in many ways.
Ewing is viewed as a Knick through and through even though he spent time in other places after 15 years in New York.
Bleacher Report conducted a list of the top 100 players in NBA history and Ewing was the highest-rated Knicks legend at No. 40 in the ranking.
"Patrick Ewing’s resume is full of holes. He does not have a ring or Defensive Player of the Year hardware," Bleacher Report wrote.
"None of this is cause to stick him any lower. His ring count is what happens when Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls exist, and when your most impactful defensive seasons intersect with the primes of David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon and Dikembe Mutombo."
"Ewing is among the previous-era bigs you can easily envision leaving a dent in today's NBA. He had an outside-in floor game and artisanal finesse to pair with traditional low-post chops, and his jumper form, along with his foul-line touch, suggest he could scale to the three-point line."
Ewing was a center who made an impact as a shot blocker who dominated the paint. He also played in one of the most competitive eras for big men. In the 1990's, centers were where a lot of teams were built rather than guards.
The Knicks chose to build around Ewing when he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft, where he is still the face of an immensely successful era in the franchise's history.
Though no championships were won, the Knicks made the playoffs for 13 consecutive seasons with Ewing on the roster. That is a major accomplishment which puts Ewing in a deserving place of being the best Knicks player ever.
