Knicks Stars Excited to Work With New HC
The New York Knicks' "Roommates" have a new landlord.
The return of the "Roommates Show" podcast allowed Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to comment at length about their team's transformative offseason, one headlined by the hire of head coach Mike Brown. While neither Brunson nor Hart has worked with Brown in the past, the two offered ringing endorsements when cued by co-host Matt Hillman in the new episode released on Thursday.
"I never had a relationship with him, but he always said kind words as an opposing coach. Always shook his hand, said what's up, give him a head nod," Brunson said. "....He's really animated, he wants the best for his team, he wants to push his team in any way, shape, he can. So I'm excited for this and I'm excited to see where he can take us. It should be fun."
True to humorous form, Hart had a story for his introduction to Brown, lamenting that he nearly missed his new boss' introduction when his family dinner was interrupted with a call from "Michael Brown" ("I don't know no Michael Brown, I ain't picking this up!").
Fortunately, Hart was reminded of the short form of Michael in time to take the call, leading him to also believe in what he has in store, especially with fellow newcomers Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele coming off the bench for him.
"Obviously, he's been a part of some great organizations and some great teams" Hart said of Brown, the former leader of Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings. "He's extremely competitive, someone I think will work really well with the personality and the personnel that we have already, It's going to be great."
Gaining the endorsement of Brunson and Hart is perhaps a somewhat sizable landmark for Brown, as the two were two of previous head coach Tom Thibodeau's top supporters. An apparent respect for Brown apparently reigns, however, as Brunson and Hart both appear ready to get to work after guiding the Knicks to their first conference finals appearance in a quarter-century.
Brunson, in particular, noted that Brown has kept the early focus on the players' personal lives, lauding the way he's getting to know his "audience."
"He's had a great journey to be where he's at now," Brunson noted. "I just have a lot of respect for guys who work hard and I feel he's worked very hard to be in the position that he's in and the way he goes about his business ... just getting to know him as a person, he's a great guy."
