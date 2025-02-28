'Formidable' Knicks Still Have Fight

All Knicks

The New York Knicks are expected to be very competitive as the season draws to a close.

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks may have taken a beating over the weekend against the top two teams in the East in the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

However, they proved that they aren't breaking yet after a narrow five-point win against the Philadelphia 76ers despite not having Karl-Anthony Towns on the court.

The Knicks have one of the best rosters in the NBA, and the work the front office has done to build the team was praised by Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus.

"Although the Knicks have stumbled recently, they have seemingly solidified a top-3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Fans might overreact to recent losses to top teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics (twice this month), but the playoffs aren't won in February," Pincus writes.

"New York has a formidable roster, but it still has work to do in preparation for what should be a long playoff run."

The Knicks have a long way to go between now and April and they can still improve internally as a team. New York needs to keep the faith and hope that it can experience a second half surge to give it enough momentum going into the postseason.

The Knicks don't need to panic just yet. They just need to play one game at a time and look to get better each and every time they step out on the floor.

That has been New York's goal all season long, and staying the course is the best route for the team to take at the moment.

The Knicks can then cross the bridge when it gets there to try and beat the Celtics or Cavs in a seven-game series, which is no easy task for anyone.

The Knicks are on the road tomorrow to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET.

