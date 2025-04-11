Four Knicks Questionable vs. Cavaliers
The New York Knicks face their penultimate game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but with a top-four seed already wrapped up, the team could look to rest some of its key players.
According to Locked on Cavaliers reporter Danny Cunningham, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson are all questionable for tonight's game at home against the Cavs.
Anunoby (thumb) and Hart (knee) were both on the sidelines for the team against the Detroit Pistons in their last game, and with today's game part of the second night of a back-to-back, Brunson (ankle) and Towns (rest) could also look to miss the game.
The Knicks don't have much to play for in these final two games, though the team could place either No. 3 or 4 in the Eastern Conference standings. If the Knicks genuinely cared about whether they were third or fourth, there would be a good chance that all of these players would play.
However, the main prerogative for the Knicks is to get to the postseason as healthy as possible, which means being smart when it comes to injury management for players who will play heavy minutes in the playoffs.
