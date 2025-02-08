All Knicks

Four Knicks Among Top Free Agents After Trade Deadline

The New York Knicks have some of the league's top players on the free agent market this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are thinking about the future now that the NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone.

The next major player movement window will come in the offseason in free agency, and the Knicks have some of the best free agents on the market, according to HoopsHype's rankings.

Precious Achiuwa, No. 40

Achiuwa signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Knicks last season, and he has lived up to those expectations this year. Achiuwa is a strong backup who could return to the Knicks if he has a successful second half of the season.

"Mobile big man who can defend switches well and who is a very solid rim-protector. More effective on defense than on offense but can finish pretty well around the rim," HoopsHype writes.

Cameron Payne, No. 57

Payne also signed a one-year deal with the Knicks during the offseason, and while he isn't expected to be a major part of the team in the stretch run, he gives New York some much-needed depth at the point guard position.

"Quick point guard with a tight crossover who can do some shooting from beyond the arc," HoopsHype writes.

Delon Wright, No. 83

Wright was acquired by the Knicks just before the trade deadline in a three-team deal that sent backup center Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks.

There is a case that Wright gets bought out of his contract in the coming days, but he is expected to stay with the Knicks for the rest of the year. As for beyond that? It remains to be seen.

Landry Shamet, No. 118

Shamet has been on both sides of the fringe of the Knicks roster and rotation all year long. The chances of him staying with the team beyond this season is slim.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

