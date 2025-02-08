Four Knicks Among Top Free Agents After Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks are thinking about the future now that the NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone.
The next major player movement window will come in the offseason in free agency, and the Knicks have some of the best free agents on the market, according to HoopsHype's rankings.
Precious Achiuwa, No. 40
Achiuwa signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Knicks last season, and he has lived up to those expectations this year. Achiuwa is a strong backup who could return to the Knicks if he has a successful second half of the season.
"Mobile big man who can defend switches well and who is a very solid rim-protector. More effective on defense than on offense but can finish pretty well around the rim," HoopsHype writes.
Cameron Payne, No. 57
Payne also signed a one-year deal with the Knicks during the offseason, and while he isn't expected to be a major part of the team in the stretch run, he gives New York some much-needed depth at the point guard position.
"Quick point guard with a tight crossover who can do some shooting from beyond the arc," HoopsHype writes.
Delon Wright, No. 83
Wright was acquired by the Knicks just before the trade deadline in a three-team deal that sent backup center Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks.
There is a case that Wright gets bought out of his contract in the coming days, but he is expected to stay with the Knicks for the rest of the year. As for beyond that? It remains to be seen.
Landry Shamet, No. 118
Shamet has been on both sides of the fringe of the Knicks roster and rotation all year long. The chances of him staying with the team beyond this season is slim.
