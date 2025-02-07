Trade Grades: How Have Deadline Knicks Done Under Leon Rose?
Despite staying relatively quiet in 2025, it'd be unfair to say that New York Knicks president Leon Rose wilts at the NBA trade deadline.
Thursday's transaction freeze landed on an ironic day in metropolitan lore, as it marked the five-year anniversary of the day Rose was said to have accepted the job of Knicks president. Rose did not officially take over until March as he took care of Association paperwork — and perhaps took note of what sort of mess he inherited.
At the time, the Knicks' season was over literally and figuratively. The COVID-19-induced shutdown was more or less merciful to the woebegone Knicks, who were not even invited to the season's continuation in the Walt Disney World bubble. Since then, Rose has turned the Knicks into prime contenders and has helped the team build its most legitimate championship case in quite some time.
While Rose has gotten a good bit of his dirty work done in the offseason (i.e. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges), he has used in-season bartering to his advantage. Even with the Knicks well-stocked as is, Rose got involved in this week's transactional mayhem, getting Delon Wright back in a deal that sent Jericho Sims to the Milwaukee Bucks, helping stabilize their de facto swap of Kyle Kuzma and Khris Middleton with the Washington Wizards.
With the Knicks staying quiet and plenty of time to analyze the deal made this week in the future, Knicks on SI, takes a look at every in-season deal made under Rose's watch:
2/8/21: Rose Blooms For Rose
KNICKS GET: Derrick Rose
PISTONS GET: Dennis Smith Jr., 2021 2nd Round Pick (used on Isaiah Livers)
Before Leon Rose came to New York, trading for a 32-year-old Derrick Rose (no relation) was the type of move that would've landed the Knicks at the top of the satire pages, especially after he had already tried to make a comeback in New York four years prior. But reuniting "Pooh" with one of his first NBA supervisors in Tom Thibodeau proved to be rather fruitful.
The fledgling stages of the Knicks' return to prominence found its first spark upon his arrival, as New York went 30-17 after the deal. Rose was particularly effective over a final stretch that saw the Knicks go 16-4 (17.3 points, 4.3 assists) en route to the fourth seed on the playoff bracket. In the postseason, Rose was placed in the starting five during the Knicks' playoff cameo and later finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year vote.
Rose was effectively exiled from the Knicks' rotation in the following season and ended his career in Memphis. But considering how little the Knicks lost to gain what was left in his tank (the wildly inconsistent Smith and an inconsequential draft pick), it's hard to hate on Leon Rose's feisty foreshadowing.
GRADE: B+
3/25/21: Iggy Smalls
KNICKS GET: Terrance Ferguson, 2021 2nd Round Pick (used on Jericho Sims), draft rights to Vincent Poirier, Emir Preldzic, protected 2024 2nd Round Pick (did not transfer)
76ERS GET: Ignas Brazdeikis, George Hill
THUNDER GETS: Tony Bradley, 2025 2nd Round Pick, 2026 2nd Round Pick, Austin Rivers
It's hard to grade this one as the Knicks were solely there for financial assistance in the 76ers' acquisition of Hill. Ferguson and Poirier, for example, were released less than a week after their arrival, one of the picks in the deal did not move over, and it's not like any the veteran portions of the deal did anything noteworthy.
If anything, the Knicks were at least able to get three-plus seasons of Sims out of the deal before he himself was dealt to Milwaukee in this week's trade deadline proceedings.
GRADE: C
1/3/22: Valentine's Day
KNICKS GET: Denzel Valentine, draft rights to Brad Newley and Wang Zhelin, cash considerations
CAVALIERS GET: Rajon Rondo
LAKERS GET: Draft rights to Louis Labeyrie
Yet another deal where the Knicks' main haul was immediately jettisoned, this one at least had netted New York a little spending money. They got just over $1 million by immediately releasing Valentine, but it's not like one can say there'd be no, say, Brunson deal without this trade. Overall, it's just a reminder of where the Knicks were at the time: playing the role of financial rodeo clown to keep things under control amidst an underachieving season.
GRADE: D+
1/13/22: Feeling Reddish
KNICKS GET: Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill, 2025 2nd Round Pick
HAWKS GET: Kevin Knox, Protected 1st Round Pick
The precocious youth from "Calvin and Hobbes" once noted that "a good compromise leaves everyone mad," and that's more or less what happened when the Knicks and Hawks put aside postseason animosity lingering from the year before and swapped 2019 draft washouts.
Rose and the Knicks could get the win here if only for relieving themselves of Knox, who never did much in Manhattan beyond a busy rookie season. The fact that Knox has transferred five other times since the trade and is currently stationed in the G League only drives that point home further. Reddish, on the other hand, lasted just 35 games with the Knicks: injuries ate away at the rest of his 2022 season before he became a brief starter in the following year, but he was quickly replaced by Quentin Grimes. (Hill was immediately waived and did not play another NBA game)
Patience was the name of the game in the Reddish deal: though eventual exile awaited, the Knicks eventually leveraged him into a franchise cornerstone and there's no need to worry about the pick, which was gained from Charlotte on draft night in 2021 in exchange for Kai Jones' rights. The Hornets' lack of progress has ensured the pick remains protected (it becomes a second-rounder in 2026) and it's not even the Hawks' problem anymore, as it was sent to San Antonio in 2022's Dejounte Murray deal.
GRADE: B-
2/9/23: Have a Hart!
KNICKS GET: Josh Hart, draft rights to Dani Diez and Bojan Dubljevic
TRAIL BLAZERS GET: Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Matisse Thybulle, 2023 1st Round Pick (used on Kris Murray), draft rights to Ante Tomic
HORNETS GET: Svi Mykhailiuk, 2023 2nd Round Pick (used on Colby Jones), 2027 2nd Round Pick
76ERS GET: Jalen McDaniels, 2024 2nd Round Pick (traded to Detroit), 2029 2nd Round Pick
If and when the Leon Rose museum opens, this deal will be the main attraction and it should probably be loaned out nationally.
With the arrival of Hart, New York's "Nova Knicks" era began in earnest, even by dealing away a fellow former Wildcat in Arcidiacono. The win was perhaps secured mere minutes after its reported completion, as Jalen Brunson went viral for his reaction to the deal — ironically recorded at a Villanova game at Finneran Pavilion.
Such a deal has since gone on to become one of the most one-sided returns in recent NBA memory: Reddish continues to serve as an NBA nomad while Murray hasn't found any lasting role in the Pacific Northwest. Hart, on the other hand, has become an undeniable cornerstone of the Knicks modern success and a walking triple-double that fulfills needs both in and out of the box score. If anything, Rose deserves props for the trade if only because it gave rise to the "Roommates Show" podcast, the lauded joint venture between Brunson, Hart, and mutual friend Matt Hillman.
GRADE: A+
12/30/23: Jurassic Spark
KNICKS GET: OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn
RAPTORS GET: RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, 2024 2nd Round Pick (used on Jonathan Mogbo)
Jerry Seinfeld once insisted that a mutual breakup is indeed a tenable concept. Rose and his division rivals up north have proven that it's possible.
The Knicks dealing away a top three draft choice that had become a bit of a franchise face should've no doubt tickled the fancy of amateur hardwood comedians, once who already hurt their sides laughing over Stephen Curry going one pick before New York's choice in the 2009 selections. Rose and his Canadian counterparts, however, have made it work.
His injury issues notwithstanding, Anunoby has propelled the Knicks into a new realm of contention while New York has also stumbled upon a valuable interior depth star in Achiuwa, who has held the fort and then some behind Towns while Mitchell Robinson heals.
Up north, the Raptors have obtained foundational pieces in Barrett and Quickley, allowing them to assume their larger duties in the consequence-free settings of a rebuild. It's particularly cleansing for the Ontario-born Barrett, who has shaken off his reputation as a consolation prize to guide his home team forward. The Raptors are finally starting to enjoy dividends from the deal, as they've won eight of their last dozen to leap into the Play-In Tournament discussion and trade for Brandon Ingram.
GRADE: A
2/8/24: A Bridge to Bridges
KNICKS GET: Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks
PISTONS GET: Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Quentin Grimes, Ryan Arcidiacono, 2028 2nd Round Pick, 2029 2nd Round Pick
Enough time has passed to admit that Rose's latest in-season gambit didn't pay out the way he intended. But like the Reddish move before it, the deal can be salvaged but the de facto transitive property.
If anything, Rose got rid of plenty of dead weight: Fournier's fall from grace was one for the ages and Grimes never cashed in on his aforementioned potential. Bogdanovic and Burks, the latter returning for a second tour of New York, were expected to fill the depth scoring void that Quickley left in his wake. It was a move that screamed "missing piece," especially after the way New York flourished with Anunoby in tow.
Unfortunately, Burks struggled to regain his shooting touch and even found himself removed from the rotation entirely before a late postseason surge necessitated by injuries. Speaking of ailments, Bogdanovic dealt with a few of his own, including a foot injury that severely shortened his postseason run. Having failed to help push the Knicks beyond the second round roadblock, Burks later left in an offseason deal with Miami.
Again, the fact that this trade served as a de facto prequel to a bigger budget project somewhat saves it: despite his injury, Bogdanovic was the only major asset with a name that the Knicks sent over in the summer swing for Bridges, a wager that looks smarter with each passing day.
GRADE: C+
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!