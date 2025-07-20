OG Anunoby Praises Knicks Experience
Some believe it's hard to get the eternally stoic OG Anunoby to emote, but the two-way star finally shared the love when discussing his time with the New York Knicks.
Appearing at the Iconoclast Summit hosted by Forbes, Anunoby was quick to praise his current settings, declaring New York to be the best destination of his basketball journey to date.
“I’ve been in New York the last year and a half and I’ve loved every second of it," Anunoby told host and and Forbes editor Maneet Ahuja. "New York has the best fans. "I love my teammates, love my coaches, love everyone. It’s awesome being here.”
Born in London before moving to Missouri when he was four years old, Anunoby has had several high-profile stops in his career: he was a part of the famed Indiana Hoosiers program for two seasons and later played just under seven season with the Toronto Raptors, where he won a championship ring up north in 2019.
Anunoby has gotten a chance to truly showcase his value in Manhattan, as he has been a staple of the Knicks' starting lineup since he came over in a late December 2023 trade from Ontario. After New York won 26 of the first 31 games where he was on the floor, Knicks management bestowed him a five-year, $212.5 million contract extension.
"It was excitement for all the hard work that I put in, but also just not being satisfied, wanting to keep getting better and better and growing and winning a championship," Anunoby said of his thoughts when he saw the extension, drawing cheers from the crowd with that last statement. "That's the ultimate goal. Next year, next year."
Anunoby averaged a career-best 18 points a game last season, setting a career-high en route to the Knicks' first conference finals appearance in quarter-century.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!