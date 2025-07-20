NBA Legend Recalls Brief Knicks Glory
Tracy McGrady's thunderous debut with the New York Knicks wasn't meant to last.
The Hall-of-Famer's career featured a fleeting appearance with the Knicks, as McGrady played 24 games in blue-and-orange in 2010. He recently recalled his New York brevity on "7PM in Brooklyn," the web series hosted by fellow former Manhattanite and Springfield resident Carmelo Anthony.
Aged 30 at the time, McGrady was coming off multiple surgeries and was traded to the Knicks from the Houston Rockets in February 2010. His first metropolitan excursion was a 121-118 overtime defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden, one that saw him score 26 points on 10-of-17 from the field.
McGrady recalled seeing headlines declaring "Mac is back" after his brief breakout against an OKC group featuring Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook. Alas, a humored McGrady was unable to keep the momentum alive.
"We’re playing against Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden and I'm feeling good about there," McGrady recalled. "I scored 26 in the first [game], giving them the work right on one leg. Man, that next game I tried to play with the same adrenaline, it wasn’t there anymore. I was trash. Straight trash."
To McGrady's point, he was just 5-of-14 from the field two nights later against the Milwaukee Bucks, which was an offensive slog to the tune of an 83-67 final. Things only went further downhill the rest of the way, as McGrady shot less than 38 percent from the field over his final 22 games of the year, including just 23.2 percent from three-point range. Dealing with a dreadful 29-win showing, the Knicks went 6-16 in that span.
That proved to be the beginning of the end for McGrady, who played three more seasons between Atlanta, Detroit, and San Antonio before retiring in August 2013. Despite injuries eating away at some of his final prime seasons, the cousin of Vince Carter earned Hall of Fame induction in 2017 and he will be joined by the newly-elected Anthony later this year.
