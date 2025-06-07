Warriors Shooter Rips Knicks in Finals Forecast
Another Bay Area baller has declared war on the New York Knicks.
Golden State Warriors shooter Brandin Podziemski took aim at the Knicks while previewing the 2025 NBA Finals during an appearance on Kay Adams' FanDuel program "Up & Adams" this week.
"Super excited" for the championship series between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, Podziemski claimed he was "glad" that the former mastered Manhattan in the Eastern Conference Finals, as he expects Indianapolis to give the Western champion a better fight than the Knicks ever could.
"I'm glad it was the Pacers, not the Knicks, because I felt like like, if it was the Knicks, it would've been a sweep, just because I don't think the Knicks had enough to compete with OKC, both offensively and defensively," Podziemski told Adams. "“I think the Pacers, on any given night, they play with 10 guys and there’s games where all 10 of them score in double figures. It can come from anywhere with Indiana, and I think that’s the thing that’s going to be challenging for OKC.”
New York reached the conference final round for the first time since 2000 but that wasn't enough to impress Podziemski, who further lauded the Indiana depth by mentioning Aaron Nesmith's Game 1 breakout against the Knicks, one that erased a late double-figure lead for the hosting Manhattanites and set a dire metropolitan tone for the rest of the series.
Podziemski is the latest Warrior to wage verbal warfare against the Knicks after Draymond Green's infamous onslaught against Karl-Anthony Towns in March. Golden State secured a playoff berth after prevailing in the Western Play-In Tournament and downed No. 2 Houston in the opening round before bowing out to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games after franchise face Stephen Curry was injured in the latter series' opener.
In Podziemski's defense, he and the Warriors do have some experience in knowing what works against the Thunder, as Golden State was one of two teams (next to the Dallas Mavericks) to outright win its season series over the Western champions. Both the Knicks and Pacers were a combined 0-4 against OKC, which is making its first Finals appearance since a five-game defeat to Miami in 2012.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!