Warriors Star Poses Major Problem For Knicks
The New York Knicks should have their hands full with the Golden State Warriors tonight when the two teams meet up on national TV.
While Stephen Curry is the head of the dragon for the Warriors, there is a secret weapon for Golden State that New York needs to look out for — Jimmy Butler.
Butler has been sensational for the Warriors since he was traded to the team from the Miami Heat last month, and Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey explained why he has helped Golden State.
"There's no doubt the arrival of Jimmy Butler has made life easier for Curry and the rest of the Warriors," Bailey writes.
"They're 13-1 in games Butler plays. And Curry's production has skyrocketed. Since Butler joined the rotation, Curry is averaging 28.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 threes (compared to 22.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 threes before then).
"But Butler himself hasn't been terribly assertive on his team, at least not as a scorer. That surely has a lot to do with the all-time great scorer he now plays with, but it also feels like the 35-year-old is pacing himself a bit. That's obviously something we've seen him do before.
"Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the six-time All-Star has averaged 20.8 points and posted a 6.3 box plus/minus in the regular season, while putting up 24.7 points and a 7.2 box plus/minus in the playoffs.
"And when that latter version of Butler shows up (presumably in the postseason), the Warriors are going to be a nightmare."
Butler doesn't need to play hero ball like he did with the Miami Heat, and his status as a secondary scorer makes the Warriors one of the most dangerous teams in the league.
If the Knicks can find a way to contain him, they might have a chance to steal tonight's game.
