All Knicks

Warriors Star Poses Major Problem For Knicks

The Golden State Warriors have been playing their best basketball as of late before facing the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks should have their hands full with the Golden State Warriors tonight when the two teams meet up on national TV.

While Stephen Curry is the head of the dragon for the Warriors, there is a secret weapon for Golden State that New York needs to look out for — Jimmy Butler.

Butler has been sensational for the Warriors since he was traded to the team from the Miami Heat last month, and Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey explained why he has helped Golden State.

"There's no doubt the arrival of Jimmy Butler has made life easier for Curry and the rest of the Warriors," Bailey writes.

"They're 13-1 in games Butler plays. And Curry's production has skyrocketed. Since Butler joined the rotation, Curry is averaging 28.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 threes (compared to 22.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.2 threes before then).

"But Butler himself hasn't been terribly assertive on his team, at least not as a scorer. That surely has a lot to do with the all-time great scorer he now plays with, but it also feels like the 35-year-old is pacing himself a bit. That's obviously something we've seen him do before.

"Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the six-time All-Star has averaged 20.8 points and posted a 6.3 box plus/minus in the regular season, while putting up 24.7 points and a 7.2 box plus/minus in the playoffs.

"And when that latter version of Butler shows up (presumably in the postseason), the Warriors are going to be a nightmare."

Butler doesn't need to play hero ball like he did with the Miami Heat, and his status as a secondary scorer makes the Warriors one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

If the Knicks can find a way to contain him, they might have a chance to steal tonight's game.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News