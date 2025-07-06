Guerschon Yabusele Reacts to Knicks Coaching Decision
Perhaps inspired by the Statue of Liberty, the New York Knicks took in a French import on the week of Independence Day.
The Knicks have bolstered their depth amidst the NBA's free agency frenzy, reportedly lining up deals with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to play for presumptive head coach Mike Brown.
The French-born Yabusele spoke with European basketball site Skweek to discuss his "great decision" to sign in New York, which will be his third NBA spot in a career spent traveling between America and Europe. As a former Atlantic Division rival, Yabusele was impressed with what the Knicks offered as opponents and decided that he wanted in on what they were building.
"I feel like their team, it really match[es] my DNA, I would say, to fight, to play hard, to kind of be like the underdogs, to go and fight every night," the former Philadelphia 76er said. "I was looking at them like 'oh my God, this team plays good together. They're a good team ... It's a good group of guys.' There's no bad guys, there's no problems. This could be a good chance and opportunity to play there."
"In their system, I can be really helpful."
Yabusele will join a Knicks group that will potentially include interior standouts Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The two-time Olympic silver medalist with France's men's national squad averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds in just over 27 minutes a game while stepping for a medically-depleted Philadelphia group.
Energized by the Knicks' camaraderie and chemistry, as well as the history surrounding New York basketball, Yabusele reportedly signed a two-year, $12 million deal per Shams Charania of ESPN.
The operation will reportedly be overseen by Brown, who is set to step in as Tom Thibodeau's replacement after five seasons. Like his new teammate Robinson, Yabusele approved of the Brown hire.
Even though though he hasn't spoken with Brown (whose hire is not yet official), Yabusele is enthused by his prior work with the Sacramento Kings, where the 2007 Eastern Conference champions' overseer posted a league-best offense while ending the Association's longest playoff drought in 2022-23.
"He's a great coach," Yabusele praised. "He listens to his staff, he wants to go hard. I've seen what he did with Sacramento, too, they were first team in offense ... He's just a great guy, from what I heard, and he cares about the players, about the team, about winning. I think I need that, to be in a situation where the coach can trust me, can play me and be in the right place at the right time."
