Knicks Center Approves of New Head Coach
It appears that the fourth time's the charm for New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson.
The longest-tenured Manhattanite, set to enter his eight season in blue and orange, has survived another switch in management: presumptive new head coach Mike Brown will be the fourth boss that Robinson has played for since he made his New York/Association entry in 2018, joining Tom Thibodeau, David Fizdale, and Mike Miller (who filled in for a fired Fizdale in the midst of Robinson's sophomore season).
Robinson is the first Knicks to officially comment on the switch from Thibodeau to Brown, addressing the hire originally reported by several insiders on his Snapchat story. With his sailing boat as his background, Robinson declared that, if Brown is indeed the hire, it's a "great pick up" to lead Manhattan forward.
Time will tell what Robinson's metropolitan future holds, but there could be an interesting opportunity in store for him if and when he takes the floor for Brown.
The former Sacramento Kings overseer has been known for lineup experimentation, which could open up an opportunity for larger set-ups where both he and fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns are on the floor at the same time. Such a lineup was employed toward the end of Thibodeau's run, when he put Robinson in for Josh Hart for the starting lineups during the final stages of their Eastern Conference Finals set against the Indiana Pacers.
Once he finally made his entry after a long medically-induced absence, Robinson lived up to his anticipated reputation as a game-changer off the bench as one of the few traditional centers remaining in the modern NBA.
New York has already brought in further interior assistance in the form of French Olympic silver medalist and former Philadelphia 76er Guerschon Yabusele off the free agency ledger.
