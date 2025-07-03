Knicks Forward Fires Back at Trolls After Signing
Going after newly-minted New York Knicks center/forward Guerschon Yabusele turned out to be the French mistake for one X user.
Yabusele signing a two-year deal with the Knicks didn't sit well with an X user speaking his native French, claiming the former Philadelphia 76er's Atlantic Division switch "smacks of a bad career choice" (h/t Google Translate).
"You don't even know what you're talking about, it's killing me," Yabusele clapped back (h/t Google Translate). "Do you know the offers I've had? So please keep your judgment."
Yabusele has completed the first three stages of Atlantic Division bingo, having begun his NBA career with the Boston Celtics and spending last year with the Sixers following a silver medal run with France's men's national team in the Paris Olympics. He put up 11 points and 5.6 rebounds in 70 appearances with the Sixers, including 43 starts.
Yabusele now joins the Knicks, where he's set to be a spell option for Karl-Anthony Towns under the watch of newly-crowned head coach Mike Brown. The 29-year-old is now looking to establish NBA longevity: Yabusele's Brotherly Love showcase was his first Association action in five years, as he mostly traversed the international circuits after 74 games in Beantown.
He'll now continue his career in a metropolitan pressure cooker where expectations are at an all-time high after the franchise's first Eastern Conference Finals showing in a quarter-century.
"I really, really want to stay in the NBA, now that I have a real reason over there I want to do some more," Yabusele said before his free agency adventure tipped off, per Cyro Asseo de Choch of HoopsHype. "Watching the playoffs, you watch those guys having fun, you always look, I want to be there. My competitor side is really pushing me to work hard this summer, try to get everything that I can to come back next season and crush it even more.
