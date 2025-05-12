Have Knicks Gotten Lucky vs. Celtics?
The New York Knicks have been outscored by 18 points against the Boston Celtics through three games in their playoff series.
Normally, that would mean the Celtics would be up 2-1 or even 3-0, but the Knicks still hold a lead thanks to two clutch wins before the blowout loss in Game 3.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey believes that luck could be a major factor in New York's lead in the series.
"The Knicks deserve the bulk of the credit for pulling off their pair of 20-point comebacks in Boston, but the Celtics were far from blameless," Bailey wrote.
"Jayson Tatum needed to be better, overall. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday could've been better perimeter defenders, especially late in games. And the entire team could've been a bit more willing to attack the basket when the threes weren't falling."
" ... Missing that many good looks, for a team that relies so heavily on threes and presumably overcame the nerves related to the second round when it won the title last year, almost certainly had something to do with luck."
"And it ran out, at least for one day, in Game 3. Boston was 20-of-40 from deep on Saturday. There was no let-up after the Celtics reached a 20-point lead. Instead, they stretched it to 30."
"The entire game felt more like a typical Boston game than either of the prior collapses. And if it's found it's typical rhythm for the rest of the series, New York could be in trouble."
The Knicks are in the series due to their talent and defense, and that shouldn't be overlooked. However, they may need a little luck to keep their lead as they look to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.
