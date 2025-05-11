No Cap: Aaron Judge Lauds Knicks Captain
Aaron Judge has ruled Jalen Brunson worthy of his New York Knick duties.
The New York Yankees captain weighed in on his Manhattan equivalent as the Bronx Bombers battled the Athletics in West Sacramento, praising his work as a fellow metropolitan athletic hero to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post.
“He’s a quiet assassin,” Judge, MLB's current home run leader, said. “He goes out there, does his job. … It’s pretty impressive to see and fun to watch, especially in New York.”
The near-daily nature of the Yankees' schedule has made it hard for Judge and his fellow wearers of pinstripes and the interlocked NY to witness the ongoing Knicks playoff run overseen by Brunson. Both sides, for example, endured late afternoon letdowns on Saturday: the Knicks fell to the Boston Celtics by a 115-93 final in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals while two Judge homers weren't enough to guide the Yankees to a win over the relocated A's.
Judge got to know Brunson when the latter threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Yankee game last summer. The point guard landing Clutch Player of the Year honors was no surprise to the outfielder, who recalled that Brunson maintained a similar composure when he took to Yankee Stadium's iconic mound.
“He ... had his whole family there, which I think speaks volumes about the type of person he is. He’s a family man," Judge lauded. "He was just cool, calm and collected on the field, which is kind of how he is out there on the basketball court.”
The Yankees finish out their inaugural visit to Sutter Health Park on Sunday before immediately leaping into a three-game road series with the Seattle Mariners. Judge's next opportunity to see Brunson and Co. take the floor would be a potential Game 7 set to be staged in Boston next Monday, May 19, when the Yankees have an off day between home series with the New York Mets and Texas Rangers.
