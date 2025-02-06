Rockets Had Trade Interest in Knicks Center
Jericho Sims, the New York Knicks' latest trade deadline mover to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal to bring in Delon Wright, finally found a new home after spending his first four years in New York.
Yet, it seems like the Bucks weren't the only team taking note of his services.
According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Houston Rockets were also a team to emerge as a suitor for Sims before he was sent to Milwaukee for Wright.
"New York had been talking to teams on and off about Sims since the 2024 offseason," Begley said. "Some members of the Rockets organization are fans of Sims and had interest but I didn’t get the sense that there was a big market for Sims."
Sims had been a part of the Knicks since being drafted in 2021 at 58th-overall. Through his 177 games suiting up for New York, he had averaged 2.4 points and 3.9 rebounds on just over 13 minutes a night.
For the Rockets, he would've added a bit of added depth in their center rotation alongside Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams for an affordable price. Houston has been one of the league's pleasant surprises this season by rallying to a 32-18 record and top-three seed in a tough Western Conference.
While the Rockets gave some attention to the Knicks' big man, the deal was ultimately agreed upon to ship him out as part of the Kyle Kuzma and Khris Middleton swap between the Bucks and Washington Wizards. New York also lands the draft rights to Hugo Besson, sending the rights for Mathias Lessort to Milwaukee in return.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!