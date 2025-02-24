Insider Explains Knicks Problems
The New York Knicks didn't look like the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference in their recent losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, both of whom sit ahead of them in the standings.
The loss against the Cavs marked the worst for the Knicks in the Tom Thibodeau era, while New York's loss to Boston marked the third consecutive defeat against its top rival this season.
There's a lot of questionable reasons behind why the Knicks struggle so much against the top teams in the league, but SNY insider Ian Begley pointed out one stat in particular that could lead to the reason why.
"There are dozens of reasons the Knicks struggled this weekend vs. CLE & BOS. I don't know if this one is near the top of the list but getting a total of one rebound from Mikal Bridges in both games and 3 combined rebounds from Bridges and OG Anunoby this weekend is not ideal," Begley tweeted.
Considering the fact that Bridges and Anunoby combine to average nearly eight rebounds per game between the two of them, these numbers certainly are an outlier.
The Knicks were out-rebounded in both games against the Cavs and Celtics, which led to the double-digit losses.
If the Knicks want to improve in that department, it will take a lot of effort from these top players. That hasn't been an issue throughout the season, but it's possible that the fatigue of the season is beginning to catch up to the players. Anunoby also was returning from a toe injury himself, so it may take him a little while to get re-acclimated back into the swing of things for the Knicks.
The Knicks will look to rebound better in their next game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
