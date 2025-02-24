All Knicks

Insider Explains Knicks Problems

The New York Knicks had a number of issues in their last two losses.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) dunks the ball inn front of New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) dunks the ball inn front of New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks didn't look like the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference in their recent losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, both of whom sit ahead of them in the standings.

The loss against the Cavs marked the worst for the Knicks in the Tom Thibodeau era, while New York's loss to Boston marked the third consecutive defeat against its top rival this season.

There's a lot of questionable reasons behind why the Knicks struggle so much against the top teams in the league, but SNY insider Ian Begley pointed out one stat in particular that could lead to the reason why.

"There are dozens of reasons the Knicks struggled this weekend vs. CLE & BOS. I don't know if this one is near the top of the list but getting a total of one rebound from Mikal Bridges in both games and 3 combined rebounds from Bridges and OG Anunoby this weekend is not ideal," Begley tweeted.

Considering the fact that Bridges and Anunoby combine to average nearly eight rebounds per game between the two of them, these numbers certainly are an outlier.

The Knicks were out-rebounded in both games against the Cavs and Celtics, which led to the double-digit losses.

If the Knicks want to improve in that department, it will take a lot of effort from these top players. That hasn't been an issue throughout the season, but it's possible that the fatigue of the season is beginning to catch up to the players. Anunoby also was returning from a toe injury himself, so it may take him a little while to get re-acclimated back into the swing of things for the Knicks.

The Knicks will look to rebound better in their next game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News