Insider Updates Knicks, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Trading for the Greek Freak feels like a myth for the New York Knicks, but they'll apparently continue to linger in discussions for Giannis Antetokounmpo's services.
Prompted by a fan query in his latest mailbag, which proposed that New York keep Antetokounmpo in their sights if his Milwaukee Bucks continue to "crumble," SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley reiterated that the lack of draft offerings the possibility of such a union very remote. He did say that the Knicks have a nuclear option of sorts by trading Karl-Anthony Towns but that there's not much interest in turning the key on such a scenario.
"One of the allures of trading for Karl Towns was a) they had a void at center but b) Towns, one of the best-shooting big men in the NBA, he stretches the floor for this offense," Begley said. "You're seeing the benefits of that early on this season, where the Knick offense has been mostly good, has been putting up pretty strong numbers."
With Towns in tow, the Knicks are averaging 114.9 points a game, good for 11th in the NBA, while their offensive rating of 118.6 places fourth. Even if the defense has taken a step back, Begley "can't see" the Knicks sacrificing that offensive cohesion and he also remarked that management has a vested interest in keeping the current group together, especially after the hearty sacrifices made to assemble it.
Ironically enough, Knicks assets could be used to acquire Antetokounmpo, but they now reside in Brooklyn. Begley hinted that the rival Brooklyn Nets could use their own excess draft capital, part of which was acquired from the Knicks in the barter for Mikal Bridges, to make a move for the Milwaukee superstar, who "likes this [New York] area."
For now, Antetokounmpo will focus on leading the Bucks back from a dreary start: since falling to the Knicks on Nov. 8, the Bucks (4-8) have won two of three, including a 127-120 overtime decision against Detroit that saw Antetokounmpo score 59 points, tops in a single NBA game this season.
