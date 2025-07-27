Knicks' LeBron James Hopes Stay Alive

“I believe LeBron’s fondness for playing at MSG makes it unwise to say he'll never be a Knick…difficult to gauge Knicks willingness…but…I’ll never rule out…He’s said to love The Garden that much”



Marc Stein believes Bron will be a Laker this season—not beyond



Teams & more⬇️ https://t.co/GUEadq8sj9 pic.twitter.com/C0hJOJYo2D