Former Knicks Forward Arrested
Per TMZ, former New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. was arrested on a fraud charge in Florida over the weekend. Morris was taken into custody on Sunday in Broward County on an out-of-state warrant for allegedly writing a bad check.
Local law enforcement has not commented on Morris' case.
Morris, 35, spent part of the 2019-20 season with the Knicks, serving as a rare silver lining during an otherwise bleak 21-win campaign. In 43 showings during that tour, Morris averaged 19.6 points (which would've been a season-long career-high) and 5.4 rebounds. He was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers at the trade deadline in a multi-pronged deal that sent Moe Harkless to Manhattan.
Since then, Morris has also played with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers, having begun his Association tenure as a first-round of Houston's in 2011. He has also donned the jersey of the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and Boston Celtics.
Morris' most recent NBA action came with the Cavs during the 2024 playoffs, which saw him start a game for an injury-riddled group. He briefly returned to the Knicks last offseason, signing a training camp deal on Sept. 15 before he was released just under two weeks later. Morris' twin brother Markieff has also developed a lengthy NBA career, spending last season with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.
Marcus Morris has dealt with several legal issues during his NBA tenure: he entered a diversion agreement for a 2012 incident in Lawrence KS, where he spent his college days at Kansas University, where he punched a bar employee while watching a Jayhakws basketball game.
Three years later, both Morris brothers, as well as former University of Southern California football player Gerald Bowman (a fellow Philadelphia native) were accused of aggravated assault. Charges against all three were later dropped.
