Pacers' Confidence High Before Game 5 vs. Knicks
The New York Knicks are facing a red-hot Indiana Pacers team that has pushed them to the brink of elimination.
The Pacers have been incredible throughout their entire playoff run, going 11-3 in the first three rounds, putting them one win away from advancing to their first NBA Finals in 25 years.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle explained what changed with his team between the Game 3 loss and Game 4 win.
“We had some difficult film stuff yesterday,” Carlisle said after Game 4 via The Athletic insider Shakeia Taylor.
“Not fun, but our guys, they’re authentic guys, and they want authenticity and the truth. And you know that sometimes the truth is pretty painful, but we allowed things to go a different direction than they needed to go in Game 3. And tonight, we were determined to turn it back our direction.”
Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton dove a little further into why the team struggled in its lone loss of the series and what the team did to adjust going into Game 4.
“I felt like in the fourth quarter last game, we were a little bit more reactive than proactive,” Haliburton said via Taylor.
“They got some guys who can just make some hellacious shots. (Karl-Anthony Towns) and (Jalen Brunson) did that last game. I felt like those were kind of taking the air out of us. We were kind of sighing after every one, walking the ball up. Today we’re trying to keep poking on. Who cares? Let’s get it in, and let’s run. Go right back at them. They’re going to make shots. Let’s just keep going.”
The Knicks are going to make adjustments going into Game 5, and the Pacers will have to find a way to counter those changes. New York's changes need to be perfect, because if they aren't, it could cost them the season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!