Pacers Loss Officially Locks Knicks in No. 3 Seed
The New York Knicks officially have a reservation on the 2025 NBA playoff bracket.
With the Indiana Pacers' 129-115 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, the Knicks will officially slide into the third seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. Indiana rested each of their five starters in Friday's game.
The Knicks hold the third seed for the first time since the 2000 edition of the postseason, which saw them sweep the sixth-ranked Toronto Raptors in the best-of-five opening round. That tournament also marks the Knicks' most recent appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals, as they bested Miami in seven before falling to Indiana.
Further events on the scoreboard also yielded the Knicks' opponent: the Detroit Pistons' 125-119 loss to the Milwaukee officially placed them in the sixth seed and at Madison Square Garden some time next weekend.
Detroit (44-37) is taking its first NBA playoff appearance since 2019 and is one of the most inspiring stories of the 2024-25 NBA season, as it returns to the playoffs after more than tripling its 14-win total from last year.
The Knicks are currently engaged in their regular season home finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which they lead 86-78 after three periods.
