Knicks Star Hilariously Jabs Jalen Brunson’s Absence
True to form, Josh Hart didn't have a heart for his injured New York Knicks teammate
Hart and the Knicks put forth one of their most complete efforts of the season on Monday night at Golden 1 Center, thoroughly dismantling the Sacramento Kings by a 133-104 final despite missing captain Jalen Brunson due to an ankle injury — a coincidence that Hart was more than happy to emphasize in the victorious aftermath.
"JB's not out there," Hart said with a smirk when asked about the difference in the Knicks' recent defensive showings, revealing that Brunson's absence would not spare him from the good-natured ribbing that has defined their relationship (h/t New York Basketball on X).
Though the Knicks (41-23) were swept by the two Los Angeles teams in the opening stanzas of this ongoing road trip, they've shown up defensively to the tune of holding opponents to 42.2 percent from the field in the last two three games. They got off to a sterling start on Monday night, holding Sacramento to 7-of-22 from the field while they built a double-figure lead that proved permanent.
The Knicks were pleased to put forth such a dominant effort while Brunson continues to take on recovery in the tri-state area. He will remain out for at least two weeks before the Knicks engage in a re-evaluation process to determine his status for the rest of the season.
“I mean it’s good when you could go out there and show better, a great version of (our) selves,” Towns said in a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I thought we did a great job of moving the ball, high assist game, playing as a team. The defense stayed for the last two games [so we] just continue to put the building blocks together. “
“Obviously we had three losses in a row, obviously we didn’t [have Brunson], so it felt good to have a game like this,” Hart added in the same write-up. “You need games like this to up guys’ confidence and have guys feeling good.”
The Brunson-less Knicks' next chance to keep the momentum rolling lands on Wednesday night when they head to the Pacific Northwest to face the Portland Trail Blazers (10 p.m. ET, MSG).
