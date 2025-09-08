Insider: Ben Simmons Turned Down Short Knicks Deal
Defensive standout and New York Knicks transactional target Ben Simmons apparently had one last rejection in store, even in absentia.
Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Simmons rejected a brief deal from the Knicks, apparently seeking more stability after a nomadic season spent between Brooklyn and Inglewood.
"The Knicks, league sources said, indeed offered a one-year contract to Ben Simmons that the former All-Star passed on," Stein said (h/t Jonathan Macri on X). "New York is limited to minimum contract offers as training camps draw near and Simmons entered the summer hopeful of securing a contract above the minimum after he split last season between the Nets and Clippers."
Stein notes that the Knicks and divisional rival Boston Celtics "expressed the most serious interest" about Simmons joining their cause as the embattled top pick of the 2016 draft seeks to reclaim the narrative on his NBA career. Injuries ate away at most of his time with the Nets, playing put 90 games over three tours at Barclays Center. Earning $124 million from the Nets in that span after he was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers in the deal that acquired James Harden, Simmons was waived in February before finishing the season with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Knicks fans are well aware of their team's sensible frugality which leaves it able to offer just one more veteran's minimum contract without landing in the restrictive second tax apron. Whether this officially ends the Simmons saga remains to be seen, the Knicks might be well-justified in moving on at this point.
Last week, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that while Simmons, 29, was still mulling offers, retirement was apparently on the table for the three-time All-Star. Another recent report from Stein noted that Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, informed the NBA Players' Association that he was no longer representing the LSU alum.
In addition to Simmons, New York has been said to be keeping an eye on incumbent backcourt depth star Landry Shamet to take the final veteran's contract.
