Knicks Target Ben Simmons Questioning Future
"New York or Nowhere" might be the literal future for New York Knicks transactional target Ben Simmons.
A report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post says that Simmons is still in play for the Knicks, who are said to be one of two teams (the other unrevealed) interested in his services. But that same report states that Simmons is questioning whether he even wants to continue playing in the NBA next season after enduring a brutal start to the decade defined by injuries and inconsistency.
The premier portions of the Knicks' rotation are more than likely spoken for but metropolitan conversation in the lates stages of the offseason has centered on what they'll do with the final veteran's minimum contract (circa $3 million) they could offer.
Simmons spent the last three seasons in another borough, making just 90 appearances in three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. He was waived by the Nets in February and spent the rest of the tour with the Los Angeles Clippers. In 50 seasonal showings, Simmons averaged 5.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds. Should Simmons gain the Knicks' attention, it likely would come in a defensive capacity.
Simmons' fate has been one of the most talked-about headlines of the late offseason as he seeks to reclaim the narrative on his NBA career ... or perhaps end it entirely. The 29-year-old was the touted top pick of the 2016 draft out of Kansas and began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, developing a strong two-way game and landing three All-Star invites before injuries started to take over. Simmons has not played more than 51 games in a season since missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with a back ailment.
While Simmons remains in play, Bondy's report states that the Knicks also remain interested in incumbent backup backcourt man Landry Shamet. Bondy also states the team has "been in contact" with the management of Malik Beasley, the current Detroit Piston who is no longer the center of a federal investigation into illegal gambling but could still face league discipline. Beasley is a unrestricted free agent and had an eight-figure offer from the Pistons before the investigation commenced.
