Insider Gives Gloomy Injury Update for Knicks Star
The New York Knicks have had a flurry of injury issues over recent weeks, and it seems the trouble might continue with the latest developments of Karl-Anthony Towns.
According to a rumor from Alan Hahn of 880AM ESPN New York, the status of Towns' knee isn't looking too great, but he still wants to keep playing.
"The knee is not good, but he’s fighting through it," Hahn said. "He wants to play”
Losing Towns in any sense for the Knicks would be a major loss, especially with the uncertainty of Jalen Brunson's availability moving forward, who suffered from an ankle injury in New York's latest loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday and is out for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The New York big man missed one game due to a knee injury designation during their recent contest against the Philadelphia 76ers, though returned to action the game following.
It's apparent he's motivated to stay on the floor for the Knicks' stretch run of the season, but in the three games since his absence, he's had his share of struggles in the box score, averaging 14.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 37.1% shooting from the field
Towns has put together one of the best campaigns of his career this season en route to becoming an All-Star starter in the East and being an anchor for the Knicks' offensive attack. A clear X-factor for their playoff aspirations, but will need to have his health in check for New York to have a real shot at making noise come time for the postseason.
