Report: Knicks Owner Calls For NBA's Financial Transparency
New York Knicks owner James Dolan's latest grievance against the NBA centers on a lack of financial transparency.
Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Dolan has penned a letter calling for the vote of a resolution that would provide "clearer accounting of the league's finances."
The letter, obtained by Bontemps and sent to the league office and board of governors, has been co-signed by Knicks alternate governor Jamaal Lesane and cites an eight percent increase to the league's operating budget as well as the addition of at least 800 new employees to the league office.
"Despite the League's swelling costs and headcount, the budget materials provided by the League during its annual September budget review are limited in scope," the letter reads in part, per Bontemps. "Accordingly, to improve the League's financial transparency and operating efficiency, the Knicks propose that the League adopts a zero-based method of budgeting operating costs, capital expenditures, and headcount for all League operations and initiatives (including Affiliate Leagues, such as the Basketball Africa League, WNBA, and G League)."
Knicks on SI has reached out to MSG Sports for comment.
This is the latest grievance that Dolan has take with the league's behind-the-scenes operations. The issues partly stem from the Knicks' ongoing legal battle with the Toronto Raptors, which accuses the latter of proprietary theft.
The case is set to be settled this summer through arbitration overseen by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Knicks management has vocally opposed that development, citing Silver's personal friendship with Larry Tanenbaum of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, the Raptors' parent company. Dolan previously stepped down from his positions on several NBA board of governors committees to further ensure fairness in the case, which was filed in 2023.
Dolan was also a critic of the NBA's new media rights deal, reasoning that the new terms would potentially render regional sports networks like MSG Network obsolete.
