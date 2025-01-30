Insider Provides Latest Up on Knicks, Mitchell Robinson Trade
The New York Knicks' most active case at the upcoming trade deadline could well center on a player that hasn't taken the floor so far this season.
Knicks insider James Edwards III put forth a development in his latest for The Athletic, stating that the team is "open" to dealing Mitchell Robinson in time for the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
"League sources told The Athletic that they are under the impression that the Knicks are open to moving the oft-injured Robinson," Edwards said. "[Robinson] will make $14.3 million this season and $12.9 million next season."
By now, anyone even remotely familiar with the Knicks' affairs knows Robinson's story: the longest-tenured Knick continues to rehab from ankle woes that ate away at most of last season and his playoffs as well. Robinson is the most valuable asset that can be traded while they stay compliant below the restrictive second tax apron.
The Knicks (32-16) have built a five-game winning streak while switching to a nine-man set, with Precious Achiuwa working behind Karl-Anthony Towns as the top spell center option.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau offered another mum Robinson update before the Knicks faced the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday after his previous estimation of returning to January failed to come to fruition. Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Thibodeau said that Robinson was "running and jumping" but once again stressed patience.
“Look, he’s doing well, really well,” Thibodeau said. “I’m trusting the medical people. When he’s cleared, he’s cleared. We’re not going to rush it, we’re going to be patient. We’re just going to take it step by step."
"Whether it’s this week, next week, the week after, wherever it falls, it falls. But we want him completely healthy before we can put him back out there.”
The Knicks have three more games before the transactional freeze, the first landing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!