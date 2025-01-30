Insider: Knicks 'Really Likely' to Trade Jericho Sims
Jericho Sims may be coming to the end of his metropolitan watch with the New York Knicks.
Answering fan questions with the trade deadline looming, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley seems to believe that one of the likelier moves of the team's in-season transactional plan would be to move Sims, the backup center that has fallen out of the rotation.
"I do think Jericho Sims gets moved," Begley said. "I don't know what his market is, I'm not sure which teams have had interest although we noted a few weeks that some people with the [Houston] Rockets like Sims. But I do think that's a move that's really likely to happen."
Save for games that Karl-Anthony Towns has had to miss due to injury, Sims has been almost entirely exorcised from the Knicks' rotation. He has not appeared in three of the last five games on the outliers were late blowout entries when the game was well-decided.
Begley noted that, like many moving pieces in the Knicks' deadline discussions, things will heavily rely upon Mitchell Robinson's health and his own potential movement. Sims has gotten a slight opportunity to serve as the spell option to Towns because Robinson hasn't played all year due to an ankle injury.
"It starts with where the Knicks are with Mitchell Robinson, their confidence level in him filling the role they need him to fill, and their confidence in his health," Begley said of a potential deal. "It's hard to put a percentage on [a trade] with so many unknown variables but I do think, at the very least, you'll see a Sims deal by the deadline."
Averaging 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 points in 36 appearances, Sims is in the midst of his fourth season with the Knicks, lasting a rare draftee on a team that has mostly relied on free agency and trades to build its roster. While similarly skilled to Robinson, Sims has struggled to generate any lasting role in New York and has become nearly redundant as New York tries to move up the Eastern Conference leaderboard.
The Knicks (32-16) have three more games before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, beginning with Saturday's visit from the Los Angeles Lakers (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!