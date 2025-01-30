Draymond Green Rips Knicks Superstar: ‘Full Front Joker’
Following another statement victory for the New York Knicks, star center Karl-Anthony Towns had to deal with some bizarre hate from Golden State.
Many were left impressed by the Knicks' 122-112 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, as New York took down another elite Western Conference visitor. Towns played a major role in the win, posting a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double while neutralizing MVP conversation mainstay Nikola Jokic.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green wasn't among the awed, however, and he made that clear in a bizarre X rant posted mere minutes before his team faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"KAT in a full front on Joker… even if you win the game it don’t matter. You will never hold the respect from an opponent to win at the highest level," the long time Bay Area instigator said. "Pride must make you sit down and guard, even if you give up 40… Winning is a mindset, and in order to win a championship …You have to win the mental edge… that’s why only a few guys per era win all the championships… They understand that Thing."
Green has never been one to keep his opinions close to the chest and antagonizing antics have long been a part of Golden State's modern identity. Going after Towns on a night where he held the mighty Jokic to only 17 points and six assists and rebounds seemed like an ill-advised move.
Knicks based supporters and beyond were quick to do so questioning why Green would be so focused on critiquing Towns when his Warriors, trapped on the cusp of the Play-In Tournament, were facing a crucial contest against the Western Conference leaders.
Green, who did not play in that game due to a calf ailment, was in no mood to answer that inquiry.
"Looking forward to NOT reading comments from a bunch of [clowns] tell me I don’t know what I’m talking about," Green stubbornly declared. "If you already did… paint your face."
If anything, Towns has forced his doubters to find a fresh coat of paint, as he has returned from a two-game absence for a sprained thumb to keep the Knicks' prosperity alive.
His efforts, which have moved the Knicks (32-16) to a game within second of the Eastern Conference's second seed, were recently rewarded with a starting nod at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, where he'll be joined by Manhattan teammate Jalen Brunson.
Green will get a chance to see what he's missing in March, when the Knicks face the Warriors twice. In the meantime, New York hosts another group of yellow, California-based champions when the Los Angeles Lakers visit on Saturday night ... a Golden State off-day (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
