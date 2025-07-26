Mike Brown Adding Former Kings Colleague to Knicks Staff
Mike Brown's staff was fit for the Kings, and now he's hoping it'll have a similar effect with the New York Knicks.
Per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Knicks will add Charles Allen to Brown's first Manhattan staff, which continues to take shape as he nears a month on the job. Scotto also confirmed the Knicks addition of Riccardo Fois to the staff, originally reported by Fred Katz of The Athletic.
Allen and Brown previously collaborated during the latter's time at the helm of the Sacramento Kings, who welcomed him as the head video coordinator at the start of Brown's tenure in 2022. He previously held the same role with the Utah Jazz.
Together, they guided the Kings to their historic, postseason-drought ending season that saw them win 48 games and Brown land unanimous Coach of the Year honors.
Following that magical year, Allen had a role on the Sacramento bench, serving as a special assistant to the head coach and a player development coach. Prior to his NBA entry, Allen played at least two seasons of college ball at Dallas Baptist University before working in the University of Houston's analytics department.
Friday was a busy day in Knicks coaching news: Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that several assistants from the prior Tom Thibodeau regime, led by ex-Summer League supervisor Dice Yoshimoto, will not be retained while Scotto said that Thibodeau's nephew Nick will also move on from the team's video department.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!