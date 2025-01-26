Insider: Knicks 'Holding Interest' In Pelicans Forward
The New York Knicks might hit up the Big Easy this February--albeit for trade deadline activities rather than Mardi Gras.
In new deadline intel, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel mentioned the Knicks as one of those potentially interested in the services of New Orleans Pelicans depth star Javonte Green.
"Daniel Theis and Javonte Green are two players on minimum contracts that can be moved to allow the Pelicans, who exceed the tax line by $2.1 million, to move below the [luxury] tax," Siegel wrote. "Javonte Green is a player the Celtics hold interest in, sources said, but New Orleans doesn't want to take back more money. The [Milwaukee] Bucks, {Denver] Nuggets, and New York Knicks have also been mentioned as teams holding a level of interest in Green."
New Orleans (12-33) will likely look to shed salaries as this season has spiraled completely out of control. Green is in town on a one-year deal worth just over $2.4 million and will become an unrestricted free agent after this season. That's cheap enough for the Knicks to take on considering they're also looking to stay out of the restrictive upper tax aprons.
Green, 31, has appeared in 40 games this season, making 15 starts amidst the seemingly endless medical calamities the Pelicans have endured this season.
While he wouldn't solve the Knicks' depth scoring issue (averaging 6.1 points this season, albeit on over 46 percent from the floor), his defensive tenacity could be relied upon. New York has sought game-changers and momentum-sustainers off the bench and has struggled to develop any since Immanuel Quickley was dealt to Toronto in the OG Anunoby deal from December 2023.
The Knicks still have five games before the Feb. 8 trade deadline, starting with Monday's visit from the Memphis Grizzlies (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
